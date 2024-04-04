Mavericks vs Hawks Preview: Dallas hosts Atlanta in early game

The Dallas Mavericks (45-30) host the Atlanta Hawks (36-40) after a long road trip. This game was originally slated as a TNT game, which is why it starts early at 6:30 PM and will be broadcast on WFAA. Things remain hilariously tight in the Western Confernce with the Clippers a few games up on Dallas (and playing the Denver Nuggets tonight) and the Mavericks staying ahead of the play-in pack just so. This would be a key win for Dallas as they march toward the playoffs. Let’s get to the key things:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks

Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks WHAT : Home! Finally

: Home! Finally WHERE: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center WHEN: 6:30 pm CST

6:30 pm CST HOW: WFAA

On the injury front, Josh Green is out with the ankle injury suffered against the Nuggets. Dereck Lively is also missing this game with what the Mavericks are terming a right knee sprain. Here’s what else head coach Jason Kidd had to say:

Jason Kidd on Dereck Lively II’s injury:



Says that he is on crutches and isn’t sure if he will be able to return before the regular season is over. pic.twitter.com/KeBJr2Ies2 — Noah Weber (@noahweber00) April 4, 2024

The Hawks are missing Trae Young, Saddiq Bey, and AJ Griffin.

This is one of those games the Mavericks simply have to have. The Warriors loss was painful to the Dallas agenda (fourth seed) insofar as what we want as fans. I very much doubt Dallas is playing for any particular team or seed past playing hard and finishing the season well.

We’ll be here after the game with as much game coverage as I can get out of the crew. The recap and stats posts are the minimum, as well as at least one podcast live on YouTube via Pod Maverick. Thanks so much for hanging out, go Mavs!