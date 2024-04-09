Stats rundown: 3 stats from a Dallas Mavericks victory over the Charlotte Hornets

All season long, Dallas has been a team that takes care of business against teams below .500. Such was the story tonight as the Mavericks jumped all over the 19-60 Hornets from the jump and never took their foot off the gas on a night where a couple of players had historic nights.

After a pair of back-to-back games that featured Dallas’ first overtime game of the season, an easy coast to the victory was just what the doctor ordered. Luka Doncic had more points than minutes played, another triple-double, and the Mavericks put an easy W up in the win column.

2,341: Total points this season for Luka Doncic

It sets a Dallas Mavericks’ single-season record for total scoring and the season isn’t over yet.

Luka Doncic broke a 40-year-old team record; a scoring record that was somehow not held by Dirk Nowitzki, bypassing Mark Aguirre’s 2,330-point season back in 1982-84. Luka is the leading scorer in the league this season, so it’s no surprise he’s going to break a few Dallas records en route to the scoring title.

12-of-12: Perfect night from the field by Daniel Gafford

After coming up JUST short of breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s record for consecutive field goals made, Gafford had to settle tonight for a Dallas record for most field goals made without a miss by going a perfect 12-for-12.

During his six-game streak where he strung together 33 in a row, he never took more than nine attempts, so this was another extremely impressive display of efficiency from the big man. He set a season high in scoring with 26 and has all but locked in his spot as the player with the best shooting percentage in the league this season – something no Maverick has ever done.

50: three-pointers shot by Dallas

It was something of a vintage offensive performance from the Mavs. They let it fly from three-point land, eschewing their new interior scoring identity in favor of heaving 50 shots from beyond the arc. That accounts for over half of their 93 total field goal attempts and is well above their season average of 39.5 per game.

They’ve only hit the 50 mark three other times this season, but the most recent was way back on December 2nd. Since shuffling the roster the Mavericks have found much more offensive balance. Still, nothing wrong with settling for the long ball when you hit 17 and win by 26.